WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H opened tonight’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with a message for fans following the merger with UFC under Endeavor. He also gave thanks to the fans, the staff and crew, and WWE Superstars, and assured everyone that WWE is going nowhere.

We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to a big pop. Fans chant “Triple H!” as he takes the mic and welcomes everyone. He says if he wasn’t on a high from the weekend, he would be from that unbelievable reaction. He touts the WrestleMania 39 weekend attendance and goes on about the history and spectacle of WrestleMania. Triple H came out to thank every Superstar, every performer who has graced this ring and put their bodies on the line each week. He just wanted to say thank you. Triple H also thanks the staff and crew that makes a weekend like WrestleMania and a night like tonight possibly. Everyone in the back, every member of this crew, he thanks all of them, even Stu the camera man, who gets a big pop and chant from the crowd. He says the people behind-the-scenes make this possible. He takes one more moment to thank the most important people – all of you, the WWE Universe, the people that make it possible to do what we love to do, day in and day out, to entertain you… thank you. Another “Triple H!” chant starts up. He says the day WWE is dominating news and social media, the day after WrestleMania where they are all anyone is talking about, then WWE comes today and makes an announcement that is all anyone wants to talk about. He doesn’t say this but he’s referring to the Endeavor/UFC announcement. But he is here to assure you… we ain’t going nowhere. Fans pop. He says the same WWE you love is going nowhere, the Superstars, the action, the drama, all of it, we are going nowhere. We will be here week in and week out, event after event, sold out arena after sold out arena, packed stadium after packed stadium because we are the WWE and just like it says in the beginning… Then. Now. Forever. Together. Fans pop again. Triple H then asks fans to help him acknowledge one more person… 946 days. Fans start booing. Triple H asks them to rise and help him welcome Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Triple H and Reigns shake hands and embrace on the stage.

Reigns then came out with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman for a segment that included Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. You can click here for our detailed live RAW results and Viewing Party. Below are a few shots from tonight’s RAW opener with The Game:

