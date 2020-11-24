A Triple Threat main event has been announced for next week’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Triple Threat will feature AJ Styles, Riddle and Keith Lee. The winner will earn a future WWE Title shot from McIntyre, likely at the TLC pay-per-view on December 20.

This week’s RAW saw Riddle qualify for the Triple Threat by defeating Sheamus. Lee then qualified by defeating WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley by DQ after interference by MVP, and the main event saw Styles defeat Orton to qualify, thanks to a distraction by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s WWE RAW and the TLC pay-per-view. You can click here for a recent backstage report on plans for the WWE Title at TLC.

