AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Ninja Mack will be facing a mystery opponent at tomorrow’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. The mystery man will be managed by the great Tully Blanchard, who was fired by FTR on a recent edition of AEW Dynamite.
ROH Supercard of Honor
Tomorrow (Friday, April 1)
Dallas Metroplex
Legendary wrestling strategist Tully Blanchard will arrive in @ringofhonor at Supercard with a new client, who will debut against the innovative @NinjaMack1!
FULL CARD UPDATE:
Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion
Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido
ROH World Tag Team Titles Match
FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)
ROH Pure Title Match
Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)
Interim ROH Women’s World Title Match
Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez
Winner will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date.
Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty
Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne
Joe Hendry vs. TBA
Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s new client