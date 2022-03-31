AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Ninja Mack will be facing a mystery opponent at tomorrow’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. The mystery man will be managed by the great Tully Blanchard, who was fired by FTR on a recent edition of AEW Dynamite.

ROH Supercard of Honor

Tomorrow (Friday, April 1)

Dallas Metroplex Legendary wrestling strategist Tully Blanchard will arrive in @ringofhonor at Supercard with a new client, who will debut against the innovative @NinjaMack1! Tickets https://t.co/g7FvET2sJJ

PPV @FiteTV @ppv_com pic.twitter.com/msJLJWQ66Z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2022

FULL CARD UPDATE:

Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)

Interim ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

Winner will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date.

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s new client