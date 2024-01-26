We are one day away from the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event and everyone in the WWE Universe will have their eyes on surprise appearances in the men’s and women’s Rumble matches. However, a new report has surfaced shutting the door on two big free agents who some anticipated would be showing up in the matches.

According to PW Insider, Mercedes Moné and Kazuchika Okada are not scheduled for the WWE Royal Rumble. This confirms a separate report made this morning by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which stated that both talents are expected to be AEW bound. Okada is likely to show up around AEW Revolution, or possibly at the event, while Mercedes is being prepared for a big debut.

A separate report from Fightful Select released last night claiming that Brock Lesnar would be a special surprise entrant. Unfortunately for The Beast, his link to the latest Vince McMahon lawsuit may stop him from appearing. You can read about that here.