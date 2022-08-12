Impact Wrestling has confirmed that two title matches will air on tonight’s thirty-minute Countdown To Emergence pre-show.

The first match on the Emergence pre-show will see Bhupinder Gujjar challenge Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers. Countdown To Emergence will also see Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo challenge Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary for their Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles.

On a related note, it was previously reported that AAW Heavyweight Champion Mat Fitchett will defend his title against 1 Called Manders at tonight’s Emergence event. That is incorrect as the AAW Heavyweight Title match will take place on Saturday night during the post-Emergence Impact TV tapings from the same venue.

Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence event will air live tonight, Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The Countdown To Emergence pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET on YouTube and Impact Plus. The main Emergence card will then begin at 8pm ET via Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

Remember to join us later this evening for live Emergence coverage. Below is the updated card for tonight:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jack Evans vs. Mike Bailey (c)

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

If HNM loses, they must disband. If HNM wins, Taven and Bennett will receive a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

Kushida and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner

Countdown To Emergence: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

Countdown To Emergence: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Brian Myers (c)

