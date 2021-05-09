WWE issued the following press release announcing two tag team matchups for tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
First up…The New Day and RKBRO align to take on Jaxson Ryker, Elias, Omos, and AJ Styles.
Next…Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke will take on Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler in six-women tag action.
Details for both matches are below.
Payback will be up for grabs when four of Raw’s most impressive tandems share the ring this Monday night.
The New Day & R-K-Bro will band together to face the Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos, as well as Jaxson Ryker & Elias. The New Day fell short in their bid to reclaim tag team gold last week against The Phenomenal One & his own personal colossus. The team of Randy Orton & Riddle secured their second straight win in as many tries with an emphatic defeat of Ryker & Elias.
Catch the massive Eight-Man Tag Team Match this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
A pair of rivalries converge as Asuka joins forces with Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke against Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.
The Empress and The Queen will be less than a week away from their Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match that also includes titleholder Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash. Also, Rose & Brooke have been on a crusade of pranks to embarrass the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions but will now have to share the ring with the imposing duo.
Don’t miss the hard-hitting clash this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!