NJPW has announced two title matchups for its upcoming Satsuma no Kuni event.

First…Shingo Takagi will defend his KOPW 2023 Championship against Taichi. NJPW has released a preview of the matchup, which you can check out below.

The main event in Kagoshima will see the KOPW 2023 title defended by champion Shingo Takagi. Moving to challenge the Dragon is Taichi, continuing a rivalry that started one year ago over KOPW 2022 and brought a string of incredible matchups. Innovative rule sets and stipulations kept both men on edge and the fans on the edges of their seats last year; after Takagi and Aaron Henare just recently collided in a match of the year candidate in Korakuen Hall, what might the two come up with to top the Ultimate Triad?

Then…Aussie Open will make their first defense of the IWGP tag team championship as they take on Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls. That match preview can also be found below.

Also on the line will be the IWGP Tag Team Championships in an all Aussie affair. At Sakura Genesis, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis overcame the odds and a dangerous mid match injury for Fletcher, finally capturing the IWGP Tag Team Championships they had been pursuing for years. Yet, as Zack Sabre Jr. would remind them backstage, Aussie Open still have a loss on their records from World Tag League to avenge. Davis and Fletcher went down to Shane Haste and Mikey Nihcolls during the league, and now a rematch will settle the score one way or the other. Will the first Australian team to hold IWGP Tag Team Championship gold soon be replaced by a second?

NJPW Satsuma no Kuni takes place on April 29th. Follow Wrestling Headlines for more match updates for this show.