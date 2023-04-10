Jody Threat has confirmed her signing with IMPACT Wrestling.

The indie Canadian star recently spoke with Ring The Belle, where Threat was asked about the vignettes the promotion played at Sacrifice hyping her appearance. Here, she revealed her status with IMPACT, and how this is her first contract ever with a wrestling organization.

It’s my first contract ever. I feel so lucky, being a Canadian, it’s very hard to get eyes on you and very hard to get those reps in and get out there and just get to a point where a company wants to invest in you because there is a working visa that goes along with it.

Threat later said that she was feeling ecstatic about joining IMPACT, then praised the positive backstage atmosphere that the company has been known to have.

I’m just feeling so ecstatic, so lucky to have been chosen by a company to this level with such a great locker room that has decided to invest in me.

You can check out Threat’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)