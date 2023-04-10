The AEW Producers have been revealed for last week’s Dynamite, Rampage and Battle of The Belts VI episodes, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our Dynamite report, click here for our Rampage report, and click here for the Battle of The Belts VI report. Below are the producers:

AEW DYNAMITE FROM LONG ISLAND, NY:

* Segment with Ricky Starks, Jay White and Juice Robinson was produced by Jerry Lynn

* AEW World Trios Champions House of Black vs. Best Friends was produced by Dustin Rhodes

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Riho was produced by BJ Whitmer

* Segment with The Acclaimed and 2pointO was produced by “Jon” (could be Jon Moxley)

* MJF Day segment was produced by Pat Buck

* Komander vs. Sammy Guevara was produced by Sonjay Dutt & Sarah Stock

* FTW Champion Hook vs. Ethan Page was produced by QT Marshall

* The Blackpool Combat Club squash over Aaron Rourke, Alvin Alverez and Brother Greatness was produced by Serpentico

* Careers vs. Titles with The Gunns vs. new AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR was produced by Dean Malenko

AEW RAMPAGE FROM KINGSTON, RI:

* FTW Champion Hook vs. Ethan Page was produced by Serpentico

* The Acclaimed and 2point0 match over The Infantry, Bobby Orlando and LFG was produced by Pat Buck

* Lee Moriarty vs. Darby Allin was produced by Dustin Rhodes

* Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart was produced by BJ Whitmer

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS VI FROM KINGSTON, RI:

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico was produced by Sonjay Dutt

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz was produced by Billy Gunn

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros vs. AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall was produced by Sarah Stock

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.