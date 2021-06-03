During his appearance on WINCLY, Tyson Kidd spoke on how the locker room has changed since he arrived in the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

There has been a shift, and it has been very cool. We have the strongest amount of talent that the company has ever had in its history, in terms of up-and-down the crowd. Seth has been very braggadocious about how he feels about the locker room, and he is right. I think our locker room is insanely talented, both guys and girls. So, I think the culture has changed, and it has changed in a good way. It has changed a lot in ten years, and I think, in my opinion, it has changed for the better.

