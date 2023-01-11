This week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special saw the return of several wrestlers, while other upcoming returns were revealed.

Jinder Mahal returned to NXT last night, attacking The Creed Brothers while Sanga explained that Veer Mahaan was not there, so the Indus Sher vs. Creeds tag team match could not happen. Jinder and Sanga destroyed the brothers, then Jinder declared that while Sanga and Veer fight with respect, he does not.

Mahal went on to defeat Julius Creed in singles action later in the show. As seen in the video below, Mahal and Sanga spoke to Kelly Kincaid after the show. Mahal said his brothers fight with honor, but he doesn’t, and he’s here to show them that if they do fight with honor and respect, and follow the rules, then you will become nothing in WWE.

Mahal had been away from WWE TV since losing a World Cup bout to Braun Strowman on the November 11 SmackDown, and before that he spent four months on the shelf. Jinder did work against Bray Wyatt on the post-Christmas live event tour.

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus also returned at New Year’s Evil, but there was no sign of Joe Coffey. The return angle saw NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day introduce Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen as the final team for Pretty Deadly in their three-team Gauntlet match, but Jensen and Briggs were attacked backstage by Gallus. Gallus then came to the ring to a pop, and ended up defeating Pretty Deadly, and now a title match with Gallus vs. The New Day is being teased.

Gallus vs. Briggs and Jensen was announced for next Tuesday’s NXT.

Gallus were last seen on NXT TV in September, where they received a storyline suspension after losing a Pub Rules match to Jensen and Briggs. It was recently reported that they were dealing with work visa issues in the UK.

It was also recently reported that Tyler Bate was among those dealing with work visa issues. A vignette aired for Bate during last night’s show, announcing that he will be back on NXT TV next Tuesday night.

Bate said he is back in NXT for new challenges and to finish some unfinished business, and this time he’s in NXT to stay. Bate has been away since losing to JD McDonagh on the September 20 episode.

Stevie Turner is also returning to WWE TV soon. A vignette aired for Turner on last night’s New Year’s Evil special, which you can see below.

No date for Turner’s main brand debut has been announced. After runs with RevPro and Stardom, Turner was signed by WWE to work the NXT UK brand in March 2021. She debuted on the April 1, 2021 NXT UK episode with a win over Laura Di Matteo. Her last match was a loss to Amale on the July 14, 2022 episode.

As noted before at this link, Tiffany Stratton also returned on last night’s NXT.

In more news for next week’s NXT, a tag team bout with Axiom and Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams was announced. Next week’s show will also feature Bate’s return, along with Gallus vs. Jensen and Briggs.

Below are related clips from last night’s show:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.