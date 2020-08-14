Update On Excalibur’s Return To AEW Following Absence

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW play-by-play man Excalibur is now set to return to the promotion on August 26th. Previous reports had the commentator appearing at this week’s show, but there was some miscommunication regarding taping days and the 26th is seemingly the correct date for his return.
Excalibur has been absent from AEW programming for the last few weeks, with word being that he asked to be removed from television due to an old video of him using the N-word for an angle with PWG resurfacing. Excalibur, who has apologized in the past for the comments, had not been mentioned on Dynamite or DARK since being replaced by Taz and Tony Schiavone.
Stay tuned.
