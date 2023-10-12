We have an update on FTR’s sudden and quick AEW World Tag Team Championship loss to Ricky Starks and Big Bill on the most recent episode of AEW Collision. Earlier, reports had emerged that Cash Wheeler sustained an injury in the pair’s match against Aussie Open at AEW WrestleDream.

Fightful Select now reports that Dax Harwood played a pivotal role in convincing AEW’s creative team to orchestrate the match’s swift conclusion. As previously noted, there are intentions to schedule a rematch at a later date.

Notably, Cash Wheeler is indeed dealing with a rib injury, but that was not the primary reason for booking the title change. Wheeler is not expected to be out for long.