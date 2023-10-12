Wrestling icon Booker T recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing speculation surrounding CM Punk’s rumored WWE comeback. While discussing the matter on his ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, Booker T raised significant doubts about the practicality and benefits of Punk’s return to the company.

Raising concerns about the potential impact of CM Punk’s return on WWE’s locker room, Booker T emphasized the significance of maintaining a harmonious locker room atmosphere and questioned whether Punk’s return would be worth the effort of reconciliation. He said,

“So my thing is like you say, investing in young talent is where I see the company thriving. As well as, you know, we could talk about the locker room and the attitudes in the locker room, and how the karma in the locker room and the Zen of the locker room. Does it really, really mean anything? Oh, hell, yeah. It means a whole lot. I say it all the time, just say for instance at Reality of Wrestling, my small little wrestling company. When there’s one loose link in the chain, we take that link out and we get rid of it every time, and we just keep rolling. And the show doesn’t stop, not one bit. It doesn’t even slow down at all. And that’s the problem I think, you know, bringing in someone like Punk. Can we mend those fences? Of course, we can. But do we want to go through having to try in those fences? And why?”

With regard to the complications involved in mending relationships between Punk and the organization, Booker said,

“Just because there’s no love lost there between CM Punk and the WWE. And then to just make it go away by saying, ‘Hey, man, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean any of that stuff I said about all the things that I said. I didn’t mean any of that. And it’s over. Let’s start over, and everything will be fine. Let’s just start over and let’s just be friends again and forget about everything that went down.’ Some of the relationships that was broken with CM Punk when he left that company, it’s literally unspeakable. I can’t even sit here and talk to you about them, because they’re just so unbelievably out there. It’s like alien-like out there, you know what I’m saying? Where you’re like, ‘Wait a minute, I can’t believe that. I didn’t see that, that didn’t happen.’ That kind of stuff, you know? So for me, I don’t. I don’t see it happening. If it does happen, quote me as being one that was just wrong on this one. That’s the only thing I can say about that. But I truly cannot see that happening anytime soon.”

Read also: Booker T On CM Punk/WWE: “What Value Does A Person Like That Bring To Your Company?”

(h/t 411mania)