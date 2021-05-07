There’s been a lot of speculation on WWE possibly bringing back the iconic SmackDown fist set for tonight’s Throwback edition of the show, but it looks like that will not be happening.

It was reported by Fightful Select that as of 12pm ET this afternoon, the original fist was not set up inside the Yuengling Center, and word is that it generally takes some time to put together because of the size and weight.

WWE still has the fist set in their warehouse, and many fans have tweeted about the company possibly bringing it back tonight.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown.

