As noted, Jey Uso turned heel on last night’s WWE SmackDown in the show-closing segment. You can click here for the original report and photos/videos for the turn, and then click here for the report on how he continued his turn after the show went off the air.

There was some concern over how Uso was doing after the first announce table bump during the SmackDown ending as he hit the Uso Splash on Bryan to put him through the table, but caught his midsection on the edge of the table.

In an update, Fightful Select notes that Uso was doing fine after SmackDown, despite the rough table bump. This was clear as he delivered another Uso Splash after the show went off the air.

