Jey Uso recently spoke with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda and commented on the return of his brother, Jimmy Uso.

“The only difference [as a singles competitor] is my brother is not holding that rope. He’s not in my corner, you know, but in due time, Uce, Uso Penitentiary will be opening soon,” Jey said.

Jey later made another comment on his brother’s return when asked if The Usos are set to join forces again on SmackDown in the near future.

“Hey, Uce, you just gotta keep your head on a swivel. He gonna be there, you know what I’m saying? It’s not paranoia, it’s The Usos,” Jey said.

Jimmy has been on the shelf since suffering a knee injury at WrestleMania 36 Night One in the Triple Threat Ladder Match with Kofi Kingston and then-SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison. It was originally reported that Jimmy was expected back between November 2020 and January 2021 after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery, but Jey stated in a December 2020 interview that his brother was expected back in the ring during January or February 2021. As noted last month, Jey revealed on Instagram that his brother was back training at the WWE Performance Center.

