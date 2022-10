WWE will hold SmackDown from Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,449 tickets and there are 1,568 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Roman Reigns returns

SmackDown Women’s Championship open challenge: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. TBA

Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland & Butch

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante Adonis) & a mystery partner vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)