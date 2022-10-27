Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “ARN” podcast.

During it, he looked back on his WWE release in 2019. It was reported his release was due to him allowing an intoxicated Alicia Fox to wrestle a match at a WWE Live Event. He later stated at Starcast II that he didn’t want to be somewhere he was not wanted and the hours had become too much for him.

“If you want the truth, I hated that job. I hated being in charge of matches that I had no power or authority. I was responsible for the end result. If the story that was told or the physicality was not good, the finish wasn’t good, whatever, Vince chewed my ass out.”

“The problem with that was if you’re going to give me full reign and let me do what I want to, not what’s written and try to take the creative and put it into match terms and make it make sense, it’s not fair to have all the responsibility for a segment and no authority to do what you know is right, to having to do what they want you to do.”

“I did not enjoy that job. I really didn’t enjoy it that much in WCW because I mean, you get to the arena, and you have two guys that really don’t want to put each other over. I’m on the road just lining the show up. That’s supposed to be all I’m doing, carrying the word, ‘Hey, they would like so and so to go over.’ When you don’t have the authority that when they go, ‘I’m not feeling that.’ Now you have to go, ‘Well, what do you think?’ versus ‘No, I think I’m feeling it and this is what we need to do.’ It’s a straw boss position. You’re a scapegoat for something they don’t like. It’s automatically your fault.”