WWE will hold Raw from Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, AL, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,097 tickets, and there are 1,176 left. The show is set up for 7,273 seats.

The last time that WWE ran the venue was on March 11, 2022, and they drew 9,118 fans for a SmackDown show. Here is the current card:

Alexa Bliss to explain why she attacked Bianca Belair.

What’s next for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory