AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 3,770 tickets and there are 497 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

An eight-man Texas Tornado match with Sting, Darby Allin, and The Hardys taking on The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party

Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

MJF will speak about costing Wardlow his match against TNT Champion Scorpio Sky last week on Dynamite.