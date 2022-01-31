AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,910 tickets and there are 1,716 left.
AEW Presents Dynamite/Rampage
Wed • Feb 02 • 6:00 PM
Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
Available Tickets => 1,716
Current Setup/Capacity => 6,626
Tickets Distributed => 4,910 (74.1%)
175 tickets moved since the MJF/Punk announcement.
Here is the updated card for the show:
CM Punk vs. MJF
PAC will reunite with Death Triangle teammate Penta El Zero Miedo to take on Malakai Black and Brody King
Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose