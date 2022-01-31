AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,910 tickets and there are 1,716 left.

AEW Presents Dynamite/Rampage

Wed • Feb 02 • 6:00 PM

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL Available Tickets => 1,716

Current Setup/Capacity => 6,626

Tickets Distributed => 4,910 (74.1%) 175 tickets moved since the MJF/Punk announcement.

[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/q4EcQJa5g3 — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) January 27, 2022

Here is the updated card for the show:

CM Punk vs. MJF

PAC will reunite with Death Triangle teammate Penta El Zero Miedo to take on Malakai Black and Brody King

Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose