AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19 this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,953 tickets and there are 712 left. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory