WWE Clash At The Castle takes place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 63,803 tickets, and 8,007 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 71,810. Here is the updated card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Bayley, Dakota Kai and IO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle