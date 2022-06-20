The final opponent(s) for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair have not been announced as of this writing, but it looks like we should know more after a press conference to be held later this week.

FITE TV currently has a Starrcast V press conference for Flair’s last match scheduled for this Thursday, June 23 at 2pm ET. Fans can watch the press conference for free at this link. The press conference has been planned for a few weeks now, and it’s expected that the final details for The Nature Boy’s final match will be revealed then.

In an update, Flair’s final match has been moved from the Nashville Fairgrounds to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

As seen in the new Twitter video below, David Crockett recently visited Flair to discuss the venue change. Crockett noted that the Fairgrounds tickets sold out in 3.5 hours, so now they are moving to the 9,000-seat Municipal Auditorium. Tickets purchased for the Fairgrounds will be honored in the new location, and additional tickets will go on sale this Friday at noon.

“My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At http://RicFlairsLastMatch.com! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents,” Flair tweeted with the video.

Flair also noted in the video that many of his celebrity friends are coming to Nashville for the big weekend.

Flair has been rumored to work a tag team match, possibly teaming with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to face WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, but nothing has been confirmed.

Starrcast V will take place during the last weekend of July, from Nashville, TN, from the Fairgrounds and the Auditorium. This will be a major weekend for Flair as his final match, put on by the one-night return of Jim Crockett Promotions, will be held on Sunday, July 31. The Roast of Ric Flair will be held that Friday, July 29. Starrcast V will also feature a Four Horsemen reunion stage show that Saturday, July 30. “One Last Ride: For The Horsemen” will feature Flair, JJ Dillon, Lex Luger, Barry Windham, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard.

Starrcast V is scheduled to air live on FITE TV that weekend. The Roast of Ric Flair stream is $16.99 by itself, but you can purchase the roast and all of the different Starrcast V panels and stage shows for $69.99. You can also purchase a bundle with Flair’s last match, the roast and a plaque with a piece of the ring canvas for $199.99, or just Flair’s last match for $34.99. They are also offering the entire line-up of Starrcast panels and stage shows, with Flair’s last match and the roast for $99.99.

