It was reported in early June that a memo was sent out within the USA Network regarding WWE Raw becoming a TV-14 show again. However, that has not happened, and it was previously reported earlier this week that the show will remain PG.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melzer explained why the company pulled back from its plans:

“That’s not gonna happen now,” Meltzer said about TV-14 plans. “Yeah, that was one of the new things. Andrew (Zarian) knows the whole story. Absolutely, there were memos and everything. It was planned. And I think that’s the new regime and that could be Stephanie instead of Vince. Vince maybe was considering it. Stephanie’s thing is let’s not make Mattel unhappy and we don’t need it (the TV-14 rating). You know what I mean? And they don’t.” Meltzer continued, “Well now, AEW is not going up (in the ratings, compared to Raw/SmackDwon) and we are going up. So why do we need to fight them to do what they did that stopped working? If you look at the trajectory of everything, it’s kind of like, yeah that’s probably a decision that we shouldn’t make right now. So they didn’t, so I actually congratulate them for reversing course, based on analyzing what’s happened in the last four months.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription