The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops special will air on Saturday, December 17 on FOX.

The special episode is being branded as the 20th Anniversary of the event. PWInsider adds that the timeslot will depend on the local market.

As noted, the 2022 Tribute to The Troops special was taped last Friday from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, after SmackDown ended. You can click here for spoilers from the taping. The following matches were taped to air:

* LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Emma and Tamina Snuka

* Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet vs. Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

