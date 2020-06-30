Update on WWE’s Storyline Injury for Charlotte Flair

WWE provided a storyline injury update on Charlotte Flair during tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network.
As noted, WWE announced last week that Flair had suffered a “potential collarbone fracture” during the backstage attack from Nia Jax, which came after Flair’s non-title win over RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. The storyline injury update from Tom Phillips on tonight’s RAW noted that Flair does have a left collarbone fracture. The storyline is that Jax caused the fracture during the backstage attack.
Flair is reportedly undergoing surgery for an undisclosed injury soon, if she hasn’t had the operation already. There were reports of Flair being on the shelf for several months but she recently dismissed that talk and said she only will be gone for “a few weeks.”
There’s no word yet on when exactly Flair will be back, but she’s expected to feud with Jax and Asuka when she does return.
Stay tuned for updates on Flair’s status.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 6/29/2020
- Interesting Note on Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling Contract and How Wrestling Contracts Are Set Up These Days
- Roman Reigns Undergoes Another Lengthy Tattoo Session
- Mark Henry Picks Modern Day Wrestlers For The Nation of Domination
- Big E On Not Being Surprised About The Recent Allegations Against Wrestlers
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea