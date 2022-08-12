Major League Wrestling is making a change to their August 27th Fury Road event in El Paso, Texas.

According to PW Insider, the event will now be a house show and will no longer be a television taping like originally planned. Reports are that the lucha promotion that MLW was planning to work with for Fury Road did not bring in as many talents so they called off the taping.

Jared St. Laurent told MLW talent that they are free to take bookings elsewhere if they come up. He also told unbooked talents that they will be receiving half their appearance fee “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”

Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Microman, the Samoan SWAT Team, and MLW heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone are still expected to appear.