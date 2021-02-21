AEW President Tony Khan announced last week on Twitter that the U.S. semifinal women’s eliminator matchup between Thunder Rosa and Riho will be broadcast on February 28th on Bleacher Report, one week prior to the promotion’s Revolution pay per view.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the rest of the tournament schedule has been slightly adjusted because of this. Here is how the remaining matches will be broadcast.

February 22nd on AEW Youtube

Nyla Rose versus Tay Conti First Round U.S.

Anna Jay versus Britt Baker First Round U.S.

Yuka Sakazaki versus Emi Sakura Semifinal Japan

Ryo Mizunami versus Aja Kong Semifinal Japan

Wednesday February 24th on AEW Dynamite

Winner of Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti versus winner of Anna Jay vs. Britt Baker Semifinal U.S.

Sunday February 28th on Bleacher Report

Riho versus Thunder Rosa Semifinal U.S.

Winner of Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura versus Winner of Ryo Mizunami vs. Aja Kong Finals Japan

Monday March 1st on AEW Youtube

Final of the U.S. side of the bracket

Wednesday March 3rd on AEW Dynamite

Winner of the Japanese Bracket versus Winner of the U.S. Bracket

Sunday March 7th on AEW Revolution

Winner of the Eliminator Tournament versus Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship