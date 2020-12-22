Wednesday’s “A Very Gargano Christmas” edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature a segment where Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor relive their recent “Takeover: 31” main event.

O’Reilly vs. Balor for the title will take place again as the main event of the NXT New Year’s Evil special on January 6. Balor and O’Reilly will revisit their “Takeover: 31” match from October on this week’s show to build up to the NYE match.

Below is a new video promo for this week’s special Christmas edition of NXT, along with the updated line-up for tomorrow night:

* The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory, Indi Hartwell) hosts A Very Gargano Christmas

* Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor relive their “Takeover: 31” main event

* NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defend against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in a Street Fight

