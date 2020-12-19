WWE TLC takes place on December 20, 2020 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Here are the early betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs AJ Styles

Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)

AJ Styles +350 (7/2)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20)

Kevin Owens +650 (13/2)

Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella

Sasha Banks -500 (1/5)

Carmella +300 (3/1)

The New Day (c) vs The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business -200 (1/2)

The New Day +150 (3/2)

Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Bray Wyatt -300 (1/3)

Randy Orton +200 (2/1)