WWE TLC takes place on December 20, 2020 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Here are the early betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
Drew McIntyre (c) vs AJ Styles
Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)
AJ Styles +350 (7/2)
Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20)
Kevin Owens +650 (13/2)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella
Sasha Banks -500 (1/5)
Carmella +300 (3/1)
The New Day (c) vs The Hurt Business
The Hurt Business -200 (1/2)
The New Day +150 (3/2)
Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton
Bray Wyatt -300 (1/3)
Randy Orton +200 (2/1)