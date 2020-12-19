Moose did an interview with Inside The Ropes‘ Lead Writer Gary Cassidy to talk about a wide range of topics.
During it, the TNA World Champion explained why he doesn’t think of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as crossover stars despite them playing on the gridiron then moved into the pro wrestling business.
Moose played for the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots, and was signed with the St Louis Rams and the Indianapolis Colts
Honestly, I wouldn’t even put Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ names on that list, because what’s your definition of ‘playing’ in the NFL?
Because neither one of those two guys played in the NFL. Like, they were on an NFL team for a couple of weeks, but neither one of them played one game or even made opening day roster for an NFL team, so that doesn’t count. In my opinion, or in the opinion of people who actually played in the NFL, those two guys DIDN’T play in the NFL.
I’m not saying that they’re not great wrestlers because they both are Hall of Famers and phenomenal wrestlers, but I don’t think you put their names on that list when you talk about guys who actually played in the NFL. So, I mean, I guess Goldberg will be the top of the list, because he’s a guy who had a long career in the NFL and has accomplished a lot of things in professional wrestling.