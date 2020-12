– Here are the most-watched WWE Network shows of the week, courtesy of Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

WWE Untold: Bill Goldberg’s streak; 2. Day of Survivor Series 2020; 3. NXT Takeover War Games 2020; 4. Best of TLC; 5. Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory with Elias; 6. TLC 2009; 7. Survivor Series 2020; 8. TLC 2019; 9. NXT from 12/19; 10. Smackdown from 11/16.

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released this video of Trish Stratus’ post-retirement matches: