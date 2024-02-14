A “Valentine’s Day Texas Death Match” has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, Tony Khan has confirmed that Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven has been added to the lineup for Wednesday’s show in Austin, TX.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 2/14 episode of AEW Dynamite on Valentine’s Day.
- AEW DYNAMITE (2/13/2024)
* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight
* Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven (Texas Death Match)
* Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia
* “Timeless” Toni Storm’s new film, “Wet Ink” debuts
* Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue
* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page
* Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood
TOMORROW, Valentine's Day
Austin, TX
Wednesday #AEWDynamite
On TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
OC has challenged anyone in
Undisputed Kingdom to a
Valentine's Day
TEXAS DEATH MATCH tomorrow, and Taven's accepted!
Texas Death Match@orangecassidy vs @MattTaven
Live on @TBSNetwork TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/dvjyC74zSo
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 13, 2024