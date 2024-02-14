A “Valentine’s Day Texas Death Match” has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, Tony Khan has confirmed that Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven has been added to the lineup for Wednesday’s show in Austin, TX.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 2/14 episode of AEW Dynamite on Valentine’s Day.

AEW DYNAMITE (2/13/2024)

* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven (Texas Death Match)

* Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

* “Timeless” Toni Storm’s new film, “Wet Ink” debuts

* Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page

* Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood