WWE NXT Results 2/13/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Byron Saxton)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Noam Dar & Oro Mensah w/Meta Four vs. Von Wagner & Mr. Stone

Wagner and Stone attacks Meta Four before the bell rings. Stereo Bodyslams on the floor. Wagner rolls Mensah back into the ring. Wagner drops Mensah with a shoulder tackle. Wagner sends Mensah chest first into the canvas. Wagner tags in Stone. Wagner with a Sidewalk Slam. Stone with a Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Stone applies the full nelson lock. Stone punches Dar. Mensah responds with a Rolling Capo Kick. Mensah stomps on the back of Stone’s head. Mensah tags in Dar. Mensah repeatedly stomps on Stone’s chest. Dar uppercuts Stone. Dar with pinpoint elbow strikes in the corner. Dar flexes his muscles. Dar talks smack to Wagner. Mensah is choking Stone with his boot. Dar with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dar bends the left elbow of Stone. Dar tags in Mensah. Mensah with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Mensah kicks Stone in the back for a one count. Mensah with a forearm shot across the back of Stone. Mensah tags in Dar.

Mensah with a Running Mid-Kick. Dar drops Stone with a Flatliner for a two count. Dar drives his knee into the midsection of Stone. Dar tags in Mensah. Stone launches Mensah over the top rope. Dar is throwing haymakers at Stone. Stone slams Dar’s head on the top rope. Stone tags in Wagner. Wagner with two haymakers. Wagner whips Dar across the ring. Dar kicks Wagner in the chest. Wagner with The Big Boot. Wagner with a Double Underhook Slam. Wagner follows that with The Double Chokeslam. Wagner tags in Stone. Stone with The Flying Splash off Wagner’s shoulders for a two count. Stone tells Mensah to bring it. Stone dodges The Superman Punch. Stone unloads a flurry of strikes. Stone kicks Mensah out of the ring. Stone tags in Wagner. Mensah avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Wagner kicks Mensah off the apron. Dar with The Bridging Jackknife Cover for a two count. Wagner responds with a Rising Knee Strike. The referee gets distracted by Meta Four. Wagner goes for a PowerBomb, but Mensah counters with a chop block. That allowed Dar to pickup the victory.

Winner: Noam Dar & Oro Mensah via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of Carmelo Hayes attacking Ilja Dragunov following his match with DIJAK.

– Chase University is back in business. The Spring Semester had a slight delay. Andre gives Jacy Jayne her props for making this possible. Thea Hail says that she’s going on a date with Riley Osborne. Adriana Rizzo interrupts the festivities. Jacy gives Adriana the wad of cash she owes her.

Second Match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus In A Gauntlet Match

RIDGE HOLLAND VS. WOLFGANG

Holland ducks a clothesline from Wolfgang. Holland is throwing haymakers at Wolfgang. Holland uppercuts Wolfgang. Holland with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Wolfgang shoves Holland. Holland answers with two corner clotheslines. Holland whips Wolfgang into the turnbuckles. Holland kicks Wolfgang in the gut. Holland with a forearm smash. Holland with a short-arm clothesline. Holland repeatedly stomps on Wolfgang’s chest. Wolfgang delivers a gut punch. Wolfgang drives his knee into the midsection of Holland. Wolfgang punches Holland in the back. Wolfgang attacks Holland with his t-shirt. Wolfgang is putting the boots to Holland. Wolfgang rakes the eyes of Holland. Wolfgang with two corner clotheslines. Wolfgang uppercuts Holland. Holland side steps Wolfgang into the turnbuckles. Holland kicks Wolfgang in the back. Holland with a Falling Lariat. Holland slams Wolfgang’s head on the ring apron. Holland with a Running Knee Lift. Holland gets distracted by Joe Coffey. Wolfgang attacks Holland from behind.

Wolfgang whips Holland across the ring. Wolfgang with The Kitchen Sink. Wolfgang with a Running Senton Splash. Wolfgang is picking Holland apart. Holland fights from underneath. Wolfgang HeadButts Holland. Wolfgang is mauling Holland in the corner. Wolfgang continues to rake the eyes of Holland. Holland with The Counter Vertical Suplex. Holland clotheslines Wolfgang over the top rope. Wolfgang regroups on the outside. Holland with two uppercuts. Holland rolls Wolfgang back into the ring. Holland talks smack to Joe. That allowed Wolfgang to deliver another sneak attack. Wolfgang transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wolfgang punches Holland in the back. Holland fires back with combo strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Wolfgang. Wolfgang dumps Holland throat first on the top rope. Wolfgang applies a half nelson chin lock. Wolfgang with a knee lift. Wolfgang continues to punch Holland in the back. Wolfgang applies a chin bar. Holland backs Wolfgang into the turnbuckles. Holland goes for a German Suplex, but Wolfgang blocks it. Wolfgang with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Holland throws Wolfgang off the top turnbuckle. Holland hits The Northern Girt. Wolfgang has been eliminated.

RIDGE HOLLAND VS. MARK COFFEY

Mark attacks Holland from behind before the bell rings. Mark repeatedly stomps on Holland’s back. Mark punches Holland in the ribs. Mark with clubbing blows to Holland’s chest. Mark with repeated knee strikes. Mark applies a side headlock. Forearm Exchange. Mark ducks a clothesline from Holland. Holland blocks The O’Connor Roll. Mark drops Holland with a chop block. Mark brutally attacks the left knee of Holland. Mark talks smack to Holland. Mark with forearm shivers. Mark applies a toe and ankle hold. Holland uses his right leg to create separation. Holland decks Mark with a back elbow smash. Holland kicks Mark in the face.

Mark ducks a clothesline from Holland. Mark with a back elbow smash of his own. Holland catches Mark in mid-air. Holland drops Mark with The Swinging Uranage Slam. Holland with two uppercuts. Holland with a Western Lariat. Holland HeadButts Mark. Holland with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Mark rocks Holland with a forearm smash. Holland ducks a clothesline from Mark. Holland hits The SpineBuster. Holland connects with The Northern Grit. Joe pulled Holland out of the ring as he was going to make the cover, which caused the disqualification. After the match, Gallus gangs up on Holland. Holland is displaying his fighting spirit. Holland attacks Gallus with a steel hair.

Winner: Ridge Holland via Disqualification

– Lexis King pokes fun at Von Wagner and Mr. Stone. King says that Stone is probably sick and tired of losing. Von tells Lexis to leave. Lexis would love to swim in their misery because the truth hurts, but he has more important things to attend to. He knows that Stone’s kids are desperate to have a role model that they can look up to.

– The No Quarter Catch Crew want to bring the Heritage Cup Trophy to their dungeon. Noam Dar is having no part of that.

Third Match: Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley

Vice with a double leg takedown. Vice transitions into a ground and pound attack. Vice ducks a clothesline from Paxley. Vice with a waist lock takedown. Paxley reverses the hold. Paxley with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Vice goes for The Rear Naked Choke, but Paxley rolls her over for a two count. Paxley drops Vice with a Running Uppercut. Paxley with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Paxley goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Vice gets her knees up in the air. Vice kicks Paxley in the chest. Vice with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Vice hooks the outside leg for a two count. Vice applies a rear chin lock. Paxley with heavy bodyshots. Vice drives her knee into the midsection of Paxley. Paxley kicks Vice in the face.

Paxley side steps Vice into the turnbuckles. Paxley with a quick rollup for a two count. Vice responds with a Teep Kick. Vice is raining down forearm shivers in the corner. Vice gets distracted by Lyra Valkyria. Vice goes for a Bodyslam, but Paxley lands back on her feet. Vice blocks The O’Connor Roll. Paxley scores the forearm knockdown. Paxley dropkicks Vice. Paxley delivers her combination offense. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Vice. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick. Paxley avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Paxley with another rollup for a two count. Vice with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Vice follows that with The Spinning Back Fist for a two count. Vice connects with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Vice dishes out more forearms. Vice makes Paxley tap out to The Headscissors Neck Lock.

Winner: Lola Vice via Submission

– The Family talks strategy in the locker room. They are planning to crack skulls and ask for forgiveness later. It’s Stand and Delivers Season.

– Next week, Lyra Valkyria will put her WWE NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Shotzi.

Fourth Match: Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker

Rizzo ducks a clothesline from Parker. Rizzo with forearm shivers. Rizzo drives her knee into the midsection of Parker. Parker swats away a dropkick from Rizzo. Parker kicks Rizzo in the chest. Parker talks smack to Rizzo. Parker is throwing haymakers at Rizzo. The referee admonishes Parker. Rizzo takes off her earrings. Rizzo ducks a clothesline from Parker. Rizzo dropkicks Parker. Rizzo transitions into a corner mount. Rizzo with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Parker decks Rizzo with a back elbow smash. Parker sends Rizzo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Parker slaps Rizzo in the ribs. Parker with a Twisting Leg Drop out of the corner for a one count.

Parker applies the chin bar. Rizzo gets back to a vertical base. Rizzo HeadButts Parker. Rizzo rolls Parker over for a two count. Parker scores the elbow knockdown. Parker with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Parker tugs on Rizzo’s hair. Parker applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Rizzo with heavy bodyshots. Parker answers with a knee lift. Rizzo with an inside cradle for a two count. Rizzo scores two forearm knockdowns. Rizzo with Mafia Punches. Rizzo with another Snap Vertical Suplex. Rizzo pops back on her feet. Parker catches Rizzo in mid-air. Parker drops Rizzo with The SpineBuster. Parker with a running forearm shot across the back of Rizzo’s neck for a two count. Parker toys around with Rizzo. Parker connects with The Diving Forearm to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jaida Parker via Pinfall

– DIJAK Vignette.

– Baron Corbin tells Bron Breakker to stay focus. He hasn’t held a title in six years. He wants to show up at the Kansas City Chiefs Championship Parade tomorrow with one of the NXT Tag Team Title Belts.

Fifth Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy

Hayes with rapid fire haymakers. Hayes with clubbing blows to Gacy’s back. Hayes rocks Gacy with a forearm smash. Gacy reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Gacy with a Back Body Drop. Gacy slams Hayes head on two turnbuckle pads. Hayes drives his elbow into the midsection of Gacy. Hayes slams Gacy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gacy with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Gacy with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Gacy whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes holds onto the ropes. Hayes punches Gacy in the back. Gacy kicks Hayes in the gut. Hayes reverses out of the irish whip from Gacy. Hayes scores the ankle pick. Hayes applies a standing leg lock. Gacy with a toe kick. Hayes reverses out of the irish whip from Gacy. Gacy runs around Hayes. Hayes with The Springboard Clothesline. Hayes with a chop/forearm combination. Hayes whips Gacy into the turnbuckles. Chop Exchange. Gacy with repeated headbutts in the corner.

Hayes reverses out of the irish whip from Gacy. Gacy holds onto the ropes. Gacy with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Gacy applies a rear chin lock. Gacy with a hammer elbow. Gacy scores the elbow knockdown. Gacy goes back to the rear chin lock. Gacy hammers down on Hayes chest for a two count. Gacy with another Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Gacy whips Hayes across the ring. Gacy with another Back Body Drop. Hayes repeatedly kicks Gacy in the face. Hayes clings onto the middle rope. Hayes kicks Gacy in the chest. Hayes trips Gacy. Hayes is raining down haymakers. Hayes dumps Gacy out of the ring. Hayes tugs on Gacy’s hair. Gacy starts smiling at Hayes. Gacy HeadButts Hayes. Gacy crawls under the ring. Gacy lands The Suicide Dive. Gacy mocks Hayes. Hayes regains control of the match during the commercial break. Hayes applies the single leg crab. Gacy uses his right leg to create separation.

Gacy decks Hayes with a back elbow smash. Gacy avoids the low dropkick. Gacy scores two forearm knockdowns. Gacy ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Gacy dropkicks Hayes. Gacy with The Pounce. Gacy with The Saito Suplex. Gacy follows that with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Gacy whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes thrust kicks the left knee of Gacy. Gacy blocks The Pop Up Cutter. Gacy with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Gacy puts Hayes on the top turnbuckle. Hayes and Gacy are trading back and forth shots. Hayes blocks The SuperPlex. Hayes dives over Gacy. Hayes scores the elbow knockdown. Hayes drops Gacy with The Pop Up Cutter for a two count. Gacy kicks Hayes in the ribs. Hayes reverses out of the irish whip from Gacy. Gacy goes for a German Suplex, but Hayes blocks it. Hayes goes for a Springboard Clothesline, but Gacy counters with The Bossman Slam. Gacy goes for The Upside Down, but Hayes counters with The First 48. Hayes connects with Nothing But Net to pickup the victory. After the match, DIJAK brutally attacks Gacy with a nightstick. Dijak puts Gacy in a straightjacket. Dijak plants Gacy with The Cyclone Boot.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes via Pinfall

– Meta Four had a backstage confrontation with Kelani Jordan, Karmen Petrovic and Brinley Reece.

– We see Roxanne Perez complaining about Shotzi getting a title shot. Perez proceeds to slap Wren Sinclair in the face as she was trying to play devil’s advocate.

Oba Femi & Lexis King Segment

Oba Femi: You cannot argue with prophecy. I’m still the NXT North American Champion. I’m still the mountain of NXT. I’m still the man. Oba Femi. Dragon Lee, you are a proud warrior. But I showed at Vengeance Day, that it takes more than just fighting spirit to take this title from me. A championship around the waist of a superstar means prestige. But for me, it presents supremacy, which makes me the alpha of NXT. Dragon Lee was the last casualty, but he will not be the last. So, you can send anyone, send anyone that will try to take this title away from me. But don’t send anyone that you want back.

Lexis King: Well, well, well. Mr. Femi, the king just wanted to come out here and personally congratulate you on all of your success. But I got to be honest, Oba, I’ve been wanting to get something off my chest. I hear you’ve been calling yourself the ruler, and everybody knows that I’m the king, so I just think it’s a little funny, you know.

Oba Femi: Make your point.

Lexis King: My point is that I softened up Dragon Lee for you, so that you can exercise your breakout tournament contract, okay? So, it was me, the king that placed that title on your shoulder, Oba Femi. And I’ll be damned if it’s not going to be the king that takes it off of you.

Oba Femi: I don’t deal with empty threats.

Lexis King: Well, Oba, that wasn’t a threat, it was a promise. And a king always keeps him promises.

Oba Femi: You get your title opportunity, next week. But I promise you, this throne is not one you will be sitting on anytime soon.

King starts throwing haymakers at Femi. King SuperKicks Femi. Femi blocks The Coronation. Femi goes for a PowerBomb, but King lands back on his feet. King retreats to the outside.

– Josh Briggs gets into a backstage brawl with Brooks Jensen. AVA had to break up the fight.

– We see a tweet from Ilja Dragunov that indicates that he has unfinished business with Carmelo Hayes.

Sixth Match: Kiana James w/Izzi Dame vs. Brinley Reece

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. James applies an arm-bar. James reverses out of the irish whip from Reece. James drops down on the canvas. Reece with a deep arm-drag. Reece drops James with a shoulder tackle. James regroups on the outside. Reece gets distracted by Dame. Reece rolls James back into the ring. Dame clotheslines Reece behind the referee’s back. James pulls Reece back into the ring. James repeatedly stomps on Reece’s chest. James slams Reece’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. James with a Corner Spear. James talks smack to Reece.

James whips Reece across the ring. James scores the elbow knockdown. Reece reverses out of the irish whip from James. James with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. James applies a rear chin lock. Reece with heavy bodyshots. Reece decks James with a JawBreaker. Reece with a back elbow smash. Reece with two shoulder tackles. Reece takes a swipe at Dame. Reece ducks a clothesline from James. Reece with The Handstand Lariat. Reece hits The TKO for a two count. Reece goes for a Bodyslam, but James lands back on her feet. James delivers The 401K. James connects with Bankrupt to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kiana James via Pinfall

– Roxanne Perez barges into AVA’s office. Ava scolds Perez for attacking Wren Sinclair in the locker room. She’s slated to have a match with Sinclair next week. Then from there, they’ll have a discussion about her getting another opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship.

– Brinley Reece tells Malik Blade and Edris Enofe that she’s still in great spirits despite her loss.

Seventh Match: The Family (c) vs. The Wolf Dogs For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

