The WWE Championship looks good on the Super Bowl LVIII Champions!

Following their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in this year’s NFL Super Bowl game this past Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs players posed with a WWE Championship title belt in the locker room after the game.

On Tuesday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to congratulate the Chiefs and react to some photos of the players celebrating after the game with a WWE Championship.

“It’s that time of year when the Chiefs break out the hardware… big congrats to the back-to-back champs,” he wrote via X. In an additional post on the official WWE X account, the company wrote, “Looking good, Chiefs.”

Check out the photos below.