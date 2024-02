WWE Monday Night RAW dipped in the ratings this week.

The Monday, February 12, 2024 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program averaged 1.747 million viewers, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.

By comparison, last week’s show drew a 1.890 million viewer average across the three-hour broadcast on February 5, 2024.

Monday’s show posted a 0.56 rating in the 18 to 49 demo, which is down from the 0.58 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic rating posted the previous week.