– As far as the WWE Universe is concerned, Rey Mysterio, Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley, Bayley, Jimmy Uso and Naomi were among those who attended the NFL Super Bowl LVIII game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

– For the world of AEW, Tony Khan, Orange Cassidy, Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker were among those who were in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend. Most were there doing media.

– Outside of WWE and AEW, management for Paragon Talent Group, AJ Francis and Gail Kim were also in Vegas doing media throughout Super Bowl weekend.

– As noted, in terms of pro wrestling presence in commercials that aired during the NFL Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on Sunday, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, Mr. T, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Cena and Jade Cargill were among those in WWE or in the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame that were featured in some of the advertisements.

