Vickie Guerrero Talks Her AEW Schedule, Says She’s Looking Forward To Fans Returning

On the latest episode of her podcast, Vickie Guerrero spoke about her new schedule with AEW, as she was recently revealed to be the new manager of former women’s champion Nyla Rose. She also talks about how important the live crowd is for pro-wrestling, stating that she looks forward to when fans return.

I love the schedule. They have to pinch me whenever they tell me, ‘Oh you only work once a week’ and right now, AEW does have some dates on the calendar that’s supposed to be live audiences but I know that they keep pushing them back because of all the different things going on with COVID. But, we’re hoping that this vaccine comes out and things get back to normal and we can have the fans back in our arenas because we all miss them. We miss the yelling and the booing and the cheers — just the noise does add a lot of excitement on our part to be out there in the ring.

You can listen to her full podcast here. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)