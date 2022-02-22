You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) (w/ Julia Hart) vs. Marcus Kross & Guillermo Rosas
Ruthie Jay vs. Skye Blue
Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Matt Sydal
David Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol
Rohit Raju, Karam, Caleb Teninity & Sotheara Chhun vs. The Wingmen (J.D. Drake, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon)
Nick Comoroto (w/ Q.T. Marshall, Anthony Ogogo & Aaron Solo) vs. Lamar Diggs
Ben Bishop vs. Preston ’10’ Vance (w/ Brodie Jr.)