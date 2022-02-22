You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) (w/ Julia Hart) vs. Marcus Kross & Guillermo Rosas

Ruthie Jay vs. Skye Blue

Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Matt Sydal

David Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol

Rohit Raju, Karam, Caleb Teninity & Sotheara Chhun vs. The Wingmen (J.D. Drake, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon)

Nick Comoroto (w/ Q.T. Marshall, Anthony Ogogo & Aaron Solo) vs. Lamar Diggs

Ben Bishop vs. Preston ’10’ Vance (w/ Brodie Jr.)