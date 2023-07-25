Viktor is a big fan of the current NWA product.

The former WWE star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania, where he explained why the brand is the only wrestling he enjoys watching these days.

If I was to do anything nowadays in wrestling, I would see it more in line of the NWA. That’s the only product I really enjoy watching… I started watching NWA and its resurgence. I’m like, this has a very nostalgic, very awesome, nostalgic, old school feel to it but still has a good hard-hitting product. It’s not overly show-y, I wanna say, you know what I mean? It has almost that ROH vibe without the same type of crowd or maybe some of the similar wrestling styles as ROH because there’s a lot of cool veterans and younger talent coming up.

Viktor later reveals that he and his longtime tag partner Konnor tried to get into the NWA a few years ago but it didn’t end up happening.

I think it’s a really good mix and I attended their shows a couple months ago and I was really impressed with the locker room as well. It was just a really good environment… But me and Konnor tried to get in there a few years ago and that fell short as well so, as much as I’d like to, I don’t know if it’ll happen or not.

