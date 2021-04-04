While speaking to Wrestling Inc, Steve Austin revealed how often he speaks to Vince McMahon.
It turns out the WWE Chairman won’t take his phone calls anymore. Instead, it’s all text messages. It’s surprising considering Austin was a huge part of McMahon keeping WWE alive during the Monday Night Wars.
“He don’t even take my phone calls but let me tell you, back when I was working on top, when I called Vince, that phone didn’t ring a half time before he picked it up. Now I’ll send him a text message and I’ll get an answer back in a couple of days.”