WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall recently attended a virtual meet and greet for Dark Parlor Originals, but the event was cut short due to concern for Hall’s condition. The former multi-time champion appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and was noticeably intoxicated. One of the heads of Dark Parlor released the following statement:

First and foremost, we’re gonna take care of Scott. We’re gonna take care of Scott. We’re gonna make sure he has what he needs. He’s had some issues going on recently. It’s not my business to talk about. We’re not here to make him look bad, we’re not here to look bad. We just trying to get your stuff signed.

A fan named Steve Ruiz, who attended the meet and greet, wrote this in the virtual chat regarding Hall’s condition.

He was being difficult. They got a late start, Mike was trying to get through everyone’s orders in a timely manner, but Hall kept having issues with every inscription or request, and had issues with how rushed he felt. Influenced by meds or other substances. He was trying, but he wasn’t in a mental state to push through so quickly with so many items in a four-hour period while being streamed live.

We here at Wrestling Headlines want to wish Hall health and happiness, and hope that he’s okay.