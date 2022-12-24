Volador Jr. was pulled from last night’s CMLL event at Arena Mexico due to a positive COVID-19 test. The lucha-libre star was set to team with Panterita del Ring Jr. in a tag match against Gran Guerrero & Raider.

The promotion later announced that they had replaced Volador Jr. with Mistico. The full announcement can be seen below.

🚨 COMUNICADO OFICIAL

El CMLL informa que, tras las pruebas de COVID-19 realizadas esta mañana al elenco que participará en la función del #ViernesEspectacularCMLL, Volador Jr. ha resultado positivo. Su lugar en la final de La #GranAlternativaCMLL será tomado por Místico. pic.twitter.com/GoMKXJuTaA — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 23, 2022

Mistico was originally scheduled for trios action, but Negro Casas took his place for that matchup.