IMPACT star W. Morrissey recently joined Renee Paquette’s The Sessions, where the two former WWE talents spoke on a number of different topics, including how the big man feels about his current run in IMPACT, and how Samoa Joe really looked after him during his rough low points in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he’s felt about his run in IMPACT:

IMPACT’s been great. The crew there is awesome, the writing team’s f*cking awesome, you know, Robert [Evans] and Jimmy Jacobs and I really like it there and I, you know, now that I’m sober and have a good head on my shoulders, I feel like I’m doing the best work of my career. I feel like I’m getting better and better each time I’m out there and I feel like that potential that I talked about, I’m slowly reaching for it because I feel myself getting more confident, I feel myself getting better and even when I watch my stuff back, I am getting better so, it’s been a really good experience in IMPACT. It’s really awesome there. Everybody’s cool. I think it was the perfect place for me to come back into wrestling and to a television show was IMPACT and I’m loving it there and it’s given me an opportunity to grow and kind of pitch ideas for myself and try to work together with them and try to become my best self there.

Credits Samoa Joe for being there for him during his rough periods in WWE:

Samoa Joe. I was riding with him… yeah, solid f*cking dude. He was f*cking great for me. He was a guy that I could be myself around because at that time, being myself, I didn’t like who I was so he would help me and he would try his damn best to get me on course and get me in the right mindset and at that point in time, no one was getting through. Like I said, I was just a different person. Even behind the scenes, there are a lot of people that tried to help me; Michael Hayes and John Laurinaitis. I remember a meeting I had with them and Road Dogg. They were trying to help me. Wasn’t like I wasn’t hearing it, it was just I had given up, I don’t know what it was. Just checked out and it’s a shame, you know? I made those mistakes, I have to own them, wouldn’t make them again, probably wouldn’t have made them a few months prior to when I did make them but, what can I do? I made those mistakes and now I gotta keep moving forward with what I’ve been given, the hand I’ve been dealt and I feel like I’m doing really good with what I — situation I’ve been put in.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)