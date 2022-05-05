Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured a special grudge match between rising superstar Wardlow, and a mystery opponent chosen by his current rival and former stablemate, MJF. MJF had been teasing all week that the mystery man would prove to be a BIG challenge for the War Pig, even referring to him as the largest opponent Wardlow has ever faced.

That mystery man turned out to be IMPACT Wrestling’s W. Morrissey. The big man gave Wardlow quite a battle in his AEW debut, but the red-hot babyface still managed to secure the victory after hitting a powerbomb.

There had been much speculation that it was Morrissey after MJF dropped his signature WWE catchphrase, “You Can’t Teach That,” on last week’s episode. Highlights from their matchup can be found below.

