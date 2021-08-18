NXT UK champion WALTER recently spoke with METRO to hype this Sunday’s Takeover 36 pay per view, where the Ring General defends his title against longtime rival, Ilja Dragunov. Highlights from the interview, which included WALTER discussing his recent hand injury, can be found below.

Says he hurt his hand in training:

It was just in training, I injured the hand – nothing particular, just basic movement. Bad luck, but it led us to a match at TakeOver now in Orlando so it all worked out.

Says he also sustained a minor knee injury but generally he’s been quite healthy:

I had a little injury in my knee just before the one with the hand but those have been the only injuries that I’ve had in 15 years. I’m still pretty happy with my record, so I’m not complaining.

Thinks the title match against Dragunov being moved to Takeover was the best solution: