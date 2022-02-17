Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Nashville featured Wardlow taking on Max Caster from The Acclaimed in a qualifying matchup for the Face of the Revolution ladder match, which is currently set for the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando.

Wardlow would pick up the win on Caster after hitting him with his Powerbomb Symphony, making him the second entrant into the ladder match after Keith Lee earned his spot on last week’s show. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

UPDATED LIST OF ENTRANTS IN THE FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

-Keith Lee

-Wardlow