Rising AEW superstar Wardlow recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to hype up tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view, where he will compete in the Face of the Revolution ladder match against Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, Christian Cage, and Orange Cassidy. Highlights from the interview are below.

Working with CM Punk has truly been surreal. I’ve said it before, you know, you get in the business with your list of people you would love to work with and CM Punk just didn’t exist on that list because that wasn’t ever an option. That was done and over. No possibility of that happening. So for it to be real, it’s something you never thought you’d be able to do. So it’s very, very cool.

Wasn’t a fan of what happened of the attack on Punk on this past week’s Dynamite:

I’ve never been a believer on 2 on 1 or 3 on 1 or jumping someone. I’ve been jumped before. Most of the fights I’ve been in have never been 1 on 1 [laughs]. It’s always been a couple people. But I remember being at a bar and me and a guy got into it and a buddy of mine blindsided him and I threw my buddy on the ground and I said, ‘Don’t you ever hit somebody blindside. I don’t care if they’re trying to fight me, you don’t do that as a man. You fight people face to face.’ So the actions last night, not a fan of them.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)